Deadline to apply for MBBS, BDS extended till October 6

Till date 38,991 applicants have registered, including 24,381 for government colleges and 14,610 for self-financing colleges

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 03, 2022 21:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Medical Education has extended by three days the deadline to submit filled in applications for State government quota seats in MBBS, BDS courses in government and private medical colleges.

The last date to submit applications was Monday. The selection secretary announced the last date to submit applications is now October 6, Thursday.

Till date 38,991 applicants have registered, including 24,381 for government colleges and 14,610 for self-financing colleges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, 34,634 candidates, including 21,821, have submitted applications for government colleges and 12,813, for self-financing colleges, officials said.

As on date, 81 differently abled persons; 345 wards of ex-servicemen; and 293 persons with disability have submitted their applications.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
medical education
higher education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app