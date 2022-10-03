Deadline to apply for MBBS, BDS extended till October 6

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Medical Education has extended by three days the deadline to submit filled in applications for State government quota seats in MBBS, BDS courses in government and private medical colleges.

The last date to submit applications was Monday. The selection secretary announced the last date to submit applications is now October 6, Thursday.

Till date 38,991 applicants have registered, including 24,381 for government colleges and 14,610 for self-financing colleges.

So far, 34,634 candidates, including 21,821, have submitted applications for government colleges and 12,813, for self-financing colleges, officials said.

As on date, 81 differently abled persons; 345 wards of ex-servicemen; and 293 persons with disability have submitted their applications.