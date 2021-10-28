Deadline for water, sewerage tax is Oct. 31

CHENNAI

28 October 2021 00:54 IST

The Metrowater has asked consumers to pay their dues of water, sewerage taxes and charges before October 31.

The cash counters at depot offices will function from 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., including on Sunday, and those at area offices and the head office, now at Santhome High Road, M.R.C. Nagar, will be open between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily. A press release said consumers could also pay their dues at https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in.

