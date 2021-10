The Metrowater has asked consumers to pay their dues of water, sewerage taxes and charges before October 31.

The cash counters at depot offices will function from 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., including on Sunday, and those at area offices and the head office, now at Santhome High Road, M.R.C. Nagar, will be open between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily. A press release said consumers could also pay their dues at https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in.