Deadline for regularising unapproved layouts, plots extended by six months

September 05, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the deadline for the regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots by six months, till February 29, 2024.

A G.O. issued in this regard said that only online applications would be entertained henceforth.

In May 2017, the State government introduced a special scheme for regularisation of unapproved plots and layouts. This helped in bringing all unapproved plots and layouts, created prior to October 20, 2016, into the mainstream of planning, so that basic facilities could be provided by the local bodies.

Over 34,100 layout applications were received for regularisation, Of them, orders were issued for over 33,400 layouts, while over 600 applications were under scrutiny, as on December 31, 2022. The deadline for applying for regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots has been extended multiple times.

