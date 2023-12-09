HamberMenu
Deadline for MSMEs to pay power tariff extended to December 18

December 09, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking into account the aftermaths of Cyclone Michaung, the last date for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to pay electricity tariff without penalty has been extended to December 18, Minister for Electricity Thangam Thennarasu said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Minister said the decision had been taken as per the advice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The State government had on December 6 announced the concession to consumers in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. The earlier deadline was set from December 4 to 7. The Minister said the concession would be applicable to MSMEs.

