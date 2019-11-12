Deadline for modifications to poll rolls extended by EC

The Election Commission has extended the deadline for carrying out inclusions or corrections to the electoral rolls till November 30. Previously, the deadline was November 18.
The Commission took the decision after reviewing the progress of the Electors’ Verification Programme (EVP).
It observed that a large number of application forms for inclusion/deletion/correction were yet to be disposed of before draft publication.
Pending work
The Commission had also received requests from some Chief Electoral Officers for more time to complete the pending work.
As per the revised schedule of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls, 2020, the deadline for making inclusions and corrections to the rolls will be November 30.
The final publication of the electoral rolls will take place on February 7, 2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor