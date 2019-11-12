Deadline for modifications to poll rolls extended by EC

The Election Commission has extended the deadline for carrying out inclusions or corrections to the electoral rolls till November 30. Previously, the deadline was November 18.

The Commission took the decision after reviewing the progress of the Electors’ Verification Programme (EVP).

It observed that a large number of application forms for inclusion/deletion/correction were yet to be disposed of before draft publication.

Pending work

The Commission had also received requests from some Chief Electoral Officers for more time to complete the pending work.

As per the revised schedule of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls, 2020, the deadline for making inclusions and corrections to the rolls will be November 30.

The final publication of the electoral rolls will take place on February 7, 2020.