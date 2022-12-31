ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline for linking Aadhaar with EB connection extended till January 31

December 31, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The deadline for linking the EB service connection with the Aadhaar number has been extended till January 31, 2023, Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said on Saturday. He ruled out any further extension.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he said that as of 12 p.m. December 31, out of the 2.67 crore service connections, 1.67 crore connections had been linked.

He said Kanniyakumari recorded the highest coverage of 77.53% and Krishnagiri registered the lowest of 51%.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said 87.91 lakh connections were linked through special camps and 74.67 lakh connections were linked online. He said 3-4 lakh connections were linked with Aadhaar a day. The Minister also said that in addition to special camps, 2,811 mobile camps were planned from January 2.

