Deadline for filing form No. 10A extended till November 25

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 11, 2022 21:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing Form No 10A to November 25. In a circular, the board said that many charitable institutions could not file form No. 10A by March 31 due to certain difficulties related to transition into new regime. All charitable institutions, including the ones having a valid registration/approval under Section 12A (a)/12AA/80G/ 10 (23C)/ 35 (1) of the Act, can electronically file Form No. 10A on or before November 25,” the circular added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
taxes and duties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app