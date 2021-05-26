Tamil Nadu

Deadline for electricity bill pushed to June 15

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) extended deadline for electricity bill payments to June 15.

Previously, when the State government had announced lockdown from May 10 to 24, the last date for payment for domestic consumers, whose assessment fell in the month of May, was extended till May 31.

As the State is in intense lockdown till May 31, the deadline was extended further.

In a press release, the Tangedco said consumers, whose meter assessments had not been carried out between May 10 to 31, could pay the bill of May 2019. However, if consumers find the bill too high they could pay the cost from March and the amount would be adjusted in the July cycle. The extension is also available for consumers yet to pay the bill for April.

