Deadline for educational assistance scheme extended till July 10

Higher Education department asks institutions to ensure girl students from government schools register for the scheme

The Higher Education department has extended the deadline to register for educational assistance till July 10. The registration began on June 25.

In a circular to the Directorate of College Education, Directorate of Technical Education and registrars of deemed universities on Thursday, the department has instructed that institutions must ensure girl students from government schools register for the scheme.

The Muvalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme was announced by the State government last month. Girl students in the first and second year of undergraduate programmes in polytechnic, arts and science and engineering programmes have been urged to register on https://penkalvi.tngov.in without delay.

Students of the academic year 2022-2023 may register themselves after they have been admitted to courses. Students may call toll free number 14417 for queries. Colleges have been instructed to provide the details of those registered before 5 p.m. daily.