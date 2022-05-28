Deadline for CUET (UG) extended
The deadline to apply online for the Common University Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate programmes has been extended by four days, the University Grants Commission has announced.
In a statement, UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said: “In view of the representations received from the candidates for an opportunity to submit their online application form for CUET (UG) - 2022, we have decided to keep the CUET (UG) online application process open from May 27 to May 31 (up to 9 p.m.).”
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.