Deadline for CUET (UG) extended

The deadline to apply online for the Common University Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate programmes has been extended by four days, the University Grants Commission has announced.

In a statement, UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said: “In view of the representations received from the candidates for an opportunity to submit their online application form for CUET (UG) - 2022, we have decided to keep the CUET (UG) online application process open from May 27 to May 31 (up to 9 p.m.).”