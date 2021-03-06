Tamil Nadu

Deadline for AMMK application forms now March 7

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) party has announced that the last date for submission of application forms for the Assembly election will be March 7 instead of March 10, as announced earlier.

The party will hold interviews with aspirants on March 8 and 9, according to a statement issued by party general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday.

