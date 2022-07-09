Deadline extended for registering for college counselling, admission

July 09, 2022 00:27 IST

The decision will help CBSE students to apply: Ponmudy

The Department of Higher Education has extended the deadline for admission to engineering and arts and science programmes through the single-window counselling in the State colleges.

Minister K. Ponmudy said on Friday that the decision was meant to enable students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to take part in the counselling. The CBSE is yet to publish the results for the Class XII examinations. July 7 was the last date for applying to arts and science programmes in the 163 government colleges. Candidates had to register themselves for admission to engineering courses and upload the relevant certificates before July 19.

“We are extending the deadline to enable students of the CBSE stream to apply. They will get five days after the results are announced,” Mr. Ponmudy said. “We have been following up with the CBSE. So far, over 3 lakh applications have been received. We expect more students to apply as we have extended the deadline,” he said.

The Department will allow colleges to admit 25% more students than the sanctioned intake. The announcement was made in the Assembly in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister said.

Mr. Ponmudy said around two lakh girls had so far applied for the ₹1,000 scholarship under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme. The scholarship would be disbursed after the colleges started functioning.