DCE urged to ensure CAS benefit reaches teachers

AUT says private aided colleges use CAS to victimise teachers

The Association of University Teachers has urged the Director of College Education to direct the department’s officials to ensure teachers are not denied their career advancement scheme benefits.

In a letter to the DCE, the AUT has urged the officer to forbid the RJDCEs and secretaries of private aided colleges from withholding the CAS proposals of teachers in private aided colleges in the State.

Private aided college managements habitually use CAS as a weapon to victimise teachers by refusing to forward CAS proposals to the regional directors concerned in blatant violation of the 1995 proceedings of the commissioner of college education.

The association general secretary M.S. Bala Murugan said in the letter, “CAS is the only process for career progression of college teachers. Some colleges have victimised teachers by denying them benefits accruing to them under CAS. Some have gone to the extent of initiating disciplinary proceedings to deny CAS and other cited long-pending FIRs filed against teachers at the initiatives of secretaries of such colleges.”

Mr. Bala Murugan further said the Madurai RJDCE had asked secretaries of private aided colleges to issue a certificate ensuring non-pending of CAS to any teacher in the college. But later the certificate was withdrawn which had emboldened the secretaries of the colleges.