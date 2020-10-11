‘DBT is the legitimate mode for implementing welfare schemes’

The mode has democratised the delivery of welfare benefits, says L-G

Stating that her decision to press for the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode for implementing welfare schemes in the Union Territory was upheld by the judiciary and the Union Government, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said DBT has democratised the receiving of welfare benefits as it empowers the people to use the fund as per their needs.

Responding to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy’s criticism for overlooking the elected government’s decision to distribute rice and materials instead of transferring money, Ms. Bedi in a message to reporters said since the policy decision on DBT was taken, crores of rupees had been transferred and deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries.

“Not a single complaint has come concerning this measure from any of the beneficiaries. The Lt. Governor’s office has supported all legitimate needs whenever forwarded by the Secretariat after examination by the Chief Secretary and the Finance Department,” she said.

The Chief Minister, instead of expressing satisfaction and happiness over the benefits of DBT mode to the people, was “lamenting for reasons best known to him,” the Lt. Governor said.

‘No corruption’

The Chief Minister should be most relieved that lakhs of people were receiving everything without any financial loss, she said. “The DBT is the approved and legitimate mode now. It has no leakages. No corruption. No loss of revenue in transmission at all. The benefits are going straight into the bank accounts of the poor,” she said.

Ms. Bedi urged the Chief Minister to stop misinforming the people about the Union Government and the Lt. Governor.