Tamil Nadu

Days after riots, Kallakurichi Collector, SP transferred

The State governement transferred Collector P.N. Sridhar on Tuesday. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu
S. Vijay Kumar Chennai July 19, 2022 16:57 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 16:57 IST

The Collector and Superintendent of Police of Villupuram district were shifted, days after violence broke out following the death of a young girl in a school in Kallakurichi.

The State government transferred Kallakurichi Collector P N Sridhar, Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar on Tuesday. Sravan Kumar Jatavath will be the new Collector and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, Chennai, P. Pakalavan, was posted as the new SP of Kallakurichi, police sources said.

