Days after controversial audio leak, Tiruchi Suriya Shiva quits BJP

December 07, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

Tiruchi Suriya Shiva, who was recently expelled from the post of State general secretary of the Tamil Nadu BJP’s Other Backward Classes’ wing following the leak of an abusive telephonic conversation he had with the party’s State minority wing president Daisy Saran, on Tuesday announced he was leaving the party.

Conveying his decision on social media, he owed his allegiance to BJP State president K. Annamalai, and accused a few senior functionaries in the party of interfering with Mr. Annamalai’s work and not allowing him to function effectively. He, however, did not substantiate the claim.

After the audio of the call was leaked, the party’s State president initiated an inquiry against Mr. Suriya Shiva, and he was removed from his post. Ms. Saran and Mr. Suriya Shiva had jointly addressed a press meet, stating that they had resolved the issue.

This incident, and the removal of Gayathri Raguramm as an office-bearer of the party’s Other States and Overseas Tamil Development wing, triggered allegations about tussles between different camps in the party.

Adding weight to such speculation, Mr. Suriya Shiva, in his statement on Tuesday, claimed that L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and former BJP Tamil Nadu president, and Kesava Vinayakan, general secretary (organisation), Tamil Nadu BJP, were interfering with Mr. Annamalai’s work through their proxies.

‘Gift to BJP’

Calling Mr. Annamalai a “precious gift” to the Tamil Nadu BJP who had the potential to become the next Chief Minister and even the Prime Minister, he asked Mr. Murugan and Mr. Kesava Vinayakan not to interfere with Mr. Annamalai’s work if they wanted the BJP to win in the State.