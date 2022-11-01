1. Torrential rains lash Chennai, surrounding districts

With Chennai receiving continuous rainfall throughout the day, the capital city witnessed waterlogging and traffic snarls, disrupting normalcy.

Today, the weather station at Nungambakkam in Chennai recorded the third-highest rainfall received on November 1 in the last 72 years. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Chennai said it recorded 8.4 cm of rainfall today. Previously, 13 cm of rainfall was recorded on November 1 in 1990 and the second highest of 11 cm of rainfall was recorded on November 1 in 1964.

The RMC, this evening, issued a “heavy to very heavy rain” warning at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts for the next 24 hours.

Rain claimed two lives in Chennai. A 45-year-old woman, identified as K. Shanthi, a flower vendor, was killed in Pulianthope this morning, when a concrete slab collapsed on her, following heavy rains on Monday night. Last night, a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver, identified as Devendran, was electrocuted to death in Vyasarpadi, after he touched the pole of erected in front of a house in his neighbourhood, where rainwater had stagnated.

Earlier in the day, holiday was declared for educational institutions in nine districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai due to the weather forecast of heavy rains

3. Chief Minister chairs meeting on monsoon

The CM chaired a virtual meeting to review the steps being undertaken, in view of the Northeast monsoon in various parts of the State. He instructed officials to constantly monitor vulnerable areas and to evacuate people living in low-lying areas well in advance, for shifting them to relief centres.

4. Coimbatore car blast | Houses of 4 Tirunelveli men searched

As part of the ongoing investigation of the Coimbatore car blast, a five-hour-long search was conducted by the Tamil Nadu police in the houses of four men at Melapalayam in Tirunelveli district. Police security was stepped up in the vicinity when the search was conducted at the residences of Shaib Mohammed Ali, 35, Syed Mohammed Bhukari, 36, Mohammed Ali, 38, and Mohammed Ibrahim, 37 from 7.30 a.m.

Earlier on October 27, the police questioned two persons from Ervadi and Melapalayam in the same district, who are part of the outfit, ‘Islamiya Prachara Melavai’, in connection with the car blast that took place in Coimbatore on October 23.