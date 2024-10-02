Dayanidhi Maran writes to Gadkari seeking suspension of toll collection on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

Deputy Leader of the DMK in the Lok Sabha Dayanidhi Maran has written to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari urging him to suspend toll collection on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH48), citing the poor condition of the road.

Despite raising the issue on several occasions, including on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 9, 2023, the situation remained the same, he noted in the letter. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had also written to the Union Minister on the issue, Mr. Maran said.

NH48 was essential for the efficient transportation of goods to the industrial hubs of Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Hosur and Krishnagiri, he pointed out. Despite the State government extending support to expedite NHAI projects, the six-laning work in the Sriperumbudur to Walajapet section had been stalled, leaving the road in an extremely poor state. This had led to widespread frustration among road users and had damaged the reputation of NHAI, Mr. Maran said.

Given the state of the road, it was unjustifiable for toll fees to be levied for using the highway, he said. He urged the Union Minister to take immediate steps to resolve the issues with NH48, and requested that the toll collection be suspended till the road was restored to a safe and usable condition.