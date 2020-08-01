Day One of Unlock 3.0 sees many vehicles passing through U.T.

Though the influx of vehicles passing through Puducherry saw an increase on Day One of Unlock 3.0 on Saturday, marked by further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, police continued to maintain tight vigil at border points in the region.

Police patrols, assisted by health teams, are monitoring the entry of passengers at the Gorimedu toll gate, which unlike other areas bordering Villupuram and Cuddalore that have porous borders, affords stricter regulation.

“Vehicular traffic passing through Puducherry is from Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. We are allowing entry for vehicles with e-passes, primarily pilgrims to places like Chidambaram and those seeking medical treatment in a city health centre,” said C. Maran, SP (East).

There are also a significant number of workers from nearby places employed at factories in the city’s industrial estates who pass through the toll point regularly, he added.

Clusters from functions

“The real problem is not with the movement of people so long as they follow social norms. “Most of the recent clusters have come from social functions, where the limit on attendees was flouted and distancing was not maintained,” Mr. Maran said.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Saturday issued a notification on activities allowed under Unlock 3.0 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs for Puducherry and Karaikal for the lockdown period ending August 31, excepting containment zones.

Mahe and Yanam regions will adhere to the pattern of lockdown adopted in neighbouring Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The closing hour for shops has been extended to 9 p.m., though night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. stays in place. Reopening of gyms and yoga institutes is to be taken up later.