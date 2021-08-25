Day after sting operation on party leader, YouTuber suspended from BJP, account terminated

CHENNAI

25 August 2021 15:33 IST

On Tuesday, Madan Ravichnadran had released a ‘sting operation’ of a sleazy WhatsApp video involving BJP State general secretary K. T. Raghavan

A day after YouTuber Madan Ravichandran released a ‘sting operation’ of a sleazy WhatsApp video involving BJP State general secretary K. T. Raghavan, the party expelled Mr. Ravichandran and his associate Venba, from the party. Mr. Ravichandran had joined the BJP last year. His YouTube account also was terminated.

Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary Karu. Nagarajan issued a statement on Wednesday, expelling the two members from the party and asked the party cadres to not be in touch with them.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Nagarajan also said Mr. Ravichandran and Ms. Venba met TN BJP president K. Annamalai and assured him that they would cooperate with the committee formed to investigate the allegations against Mr. Raghavan.

Mr. Raghavan had resigned from his post on Tuesday morning after the release of the ‘sting video’ and said he would face the matter legally.

Mr. Ravichandran, in his video, had also claimed that he had many such videos of at least 15 other Tamil Nadu BJP leaders. His YouTube account, Madan Diary was terminated “due to multiple severe violations of YouTube’s policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten”.