Tamil Nadu

Day after moving SC, Anbumani writes to panel on quota

A day after moving the Supreme Court for implementation of the 27% OBC quota in medical college admissions under the all India quota (AIQ), PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday wrote to the National Commission for Backward Classes to intervene and ensure social justice.

“In 2018-19, only 220 OBC candidates were admitted to postgraduate courses while they had a claim over 2,152 of the 7,982 seats. Similarly, only 66 OBC students were admitted under AIQ to the UG course (MBBS). There are 4,061 AIQ MBBS seats, of which 27% (1,096) should have been filled with OBC candidates. It was the responsibility of the Government of India to ensure that OBCs were allotted the number of seats they were eligible for as per the policy of reservation,” he pointed out. He said that OBCs were denied 3,000 seats each year.

In his SC petition, he had submitted, “Arbitrary moving of seats belonging to the OBC to the general category has violated the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 15 (4) of the Indian Constitution.”

Separately, the DMK had moved the SC seeking implementation of reservation in AIQ.

