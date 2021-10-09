Daughters pray over mother’s body hoping for return to life

The body was kept in the house for 4 to 5 days

Two women in Manapparai near Tiruchi prayed over their mother’s body, for over four days, hoping she would come back to life. Police attached to the Manapparai station on Saturday recovered the body and buried it in a land belonging to the family in Sokkampatti.

The daughters, Jecinthal and Jayanthi, both aged over 40, had been nursing their sick mother, Mary, a 75-year-old retired teacher, at their residence in Sokkampatti. Last week, they brought the mother to a private hospital in Tiruchi city, where the woman was declared dead. “From the city, they brought her body to their house and kept praying. On Friday, we received information and went to their residence,” a police source said.

The daughters tried to chase away the policemen, saying that their mother was alive and would soon wake up. “We told them that we were there to help, and if she was alive, they would help get her treated. We called the 108 ambulance service, the staff who came to the spot declared the woman dead,” an officer said. The daughters continued to resist the body being taken to the hospital. Hours later, the body was taken to the Manapparai Government Hospital early Saturday.

At the hospital, the daughters continued to argue with doctors and said their mother had just not eaten since the previous night. “The doctors said that the body had been kept for at least four or five days,” the police said. Counselling will be provided to the daughters, an officer said.