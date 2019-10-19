Daughter of accused in Karur couple murder case arrested

Following the arrest of three accused in connection with the murder of a Karur couple in Vellakoil, Tiruppur district, the daughter of Kannathal, one of the accused, was arrested on Friday.

The Vellakoil police said that Poongodi, 31, was arrested for her involvement in the murder of Selvaraj and his wife Vasanthamani. She will be remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison by Friday night.

On Monday, Kannathal, 54, and her son-in-law Nagendran were arrested by the Vellakoil police. Elango, a friend of Nagendran, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, the couple was murdered on October 10 over a family property dispute.

Police sources privy to the case told The Hindu on Friday that Kannathal allegedly admitted to murdering the mother of her son-in-law Nagendran five months ago. Rajamani, 60, the mother-in-law of Poongodi, was reported missing. “During our investigation, we discovered that [Rajamani] had been missing since May,” sources said.

Sources added that Poongodi allegedly assisted her mother Kannathal in the murder of her mother-in-law and buried her near Kannathal's residence in Vellakoil.