Daughter murders father in village near Chengalpattu

A 22-year-old woman stabbed her father to death with a knife after an argument broke out between them in their house in Vadapattinam village near Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

Police said the woman had fought with her husband and was staying in her parent’s house for some time. On Tuesday, her father Sekar, returned home and hada dispute with his wife.

The daughter, who was cutting vegetables, tried to intervene and in the course of the argument she stabbed him with the knife, police said. She has been arrested. Further investigations are on.