Dates announced for final semester exams

Affiliated colleges have been asked to be prepared to conduct exams between Sept. 21 and 30

The University of Madras has asked all affiliated colleges to be prepared to conduct undergraduate final semester exams between September 21 and 30. It has issued a circular for the conduct of undergraduate and postgraduate exams. The departments concerned can decide when to hold the practical exams. Those who have passed out but have arrears only in the sixth semester have been allowed to take the arrear exams, a college principal said.

According to the circular, the exam would be conducted offline as a pen-and-paper test for those residing in the State, and online for students from other States.

The online facility would be extended to students whose families are under quarantine or in containment zones. To take the online exam, students must send a written request, either by email or by Speed Post, along with proof, to the head of the department before the specified deadline.

The exams for students who have completed course work, but have arrears in the final semester, would be held after receiving guidelines from the State government, the Registrar said in the circular.

Colleges have been permitted to conduct the practical exams through oral online assessments and evaluation of the soft copies of the project work.

The department committees can draw up the exam schedules, and the duration of the test will be between 90 minutes and three hours. The question paper pattern should be the same for online and offline exams. As per the circular, the test results are expected to be released by October 14, and the same would be uploaded from October 16 to 23.

The University will issue the exam notification on September 9, and the last date for submission of requests for the online mode of assessment is September 16.