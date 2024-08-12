GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Date extended for buildings of educational institutions to apply for grant of concurrence

Published - August 12, 2024 12:01 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Housing and Urban Development, Chennai has extended time till January 31, 2025, for applications for grant of concurrence for buildings of educational institution constructed and functioning in those locations in non-plan areas before January 1, 2011.

According to a release, the Department had issued a government order, dated June 25, 2024 with guidelines for grant of concurrence for such buildings. The date has now been extended by another six months.

The scheme provides an opportunity to those who have missed the submission of applications earlier. Those interested can submit their applications in the website, www.tcp.org.in.

