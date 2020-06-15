Tamil Nadu

Data shows 21-40 age group most affected

Men more prone to COVID-19 infection

The highest COVID-19 infections are occurring in the age group of 21-40 years in Puducherry, according to data available with the Health Department.

As per the data for gender-wise and age-wise differentiation of 165 COVID- 19 patients in Puducherry, the proportion of men affected by COVID-19 in the Union Territory is twice that of women. Of the total number of patients, 111 were men against 55 women.

In other words, men accounted for 65% of all cases while women comprised 33%.

“Most women patients contracted the infection in household transmissions from spouse or any other member with COVID-19,” a health official said.

According to the data, the COVID-19 spread has been the most in the age group between 21 and 40 years. The age-wise distribution of cases show that the most-affected segment is the 21-30 and 31-40 brackets.

Distribution of cases

The COVID-19 patients by age segments are 42 (in the age group of 21-30), 38 (31-40) and 23 (41-50) followed by 18 (11-200), 14 (51-60) 9 (61-70) 4 (71-80) and 3 (81-90).

Among the younger segments, there were 18 in age group of 11-20 years and 14 in the 1-10 group.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 1:04:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/data-shows-21-40-age-group-most-affected/article31829385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY