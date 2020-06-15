Data shows 21-40 age group most affected

The highest COVID-19 infections are occurring in the age group of 21-40 years in Puducherry, according to data available with the Health Department.

As per the data for gender-wise and age-wise differentiation of 165 COVID- 19 patients in Puducherry, the proportion of men affected by COVID-19 in the Union Territory is twice that of women. Of the total number of patients, 111 were men against 55 women.

In other words, men accounted for 65% of all cases while women comprised 33%.

“Most women patients contracted the infection in household transmissions from spouse or any other member with COVID-19,” a health official said.

According to the data, the COVID-19 spread has been the most in the age group between 21 and 40 years. The age-wise distribution of cases show that the most-affected segment is the 21-30 and 31-40 brackets.

Distribution of cases

The COVID-19 patients by age segments are 42 (in the age group of 21-30), 38 (31-40) and 23 (41-50) followed by 18 (11-200), 14 (51-60) 9 (61-70) 4 (71-80) and 3 (81-90).

Among the younger segments, there were 18 in age group of 11-20 years and 14 in the 1-10 group.