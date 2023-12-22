Data should form basis of decision-making, says PTR

December 22, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

Data is one of the aspects of the IT Wing that has been given due importance, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday.

“Data should form basis of decision-making and allocation of resources,” the Minister said. He was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Young Indians Yi’s 20th National Summit, ‘Take Pride 2023’.

At the event, Mr. Thiaga Rajan recalled how technology helped him in his professional and political journey, and thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for giving him the opportunity to run the IT Wing.

The Minister said technology played a crucial role in his career spanning more than 30 years.

He cited an instance from an election campaign in which a promise was made to waive off gold loans up to five sovereigns for families from poor backgrounds. “I said we can just do an analysis. The problem was most of these loans were given in co-operative societies that had no computerised records. So we started the process...then we did step 1,2,3 ….and we uncovered frauds and duplication,” he explained.

