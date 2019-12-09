Data analytics lab set up at Cancer Institute

As a part of its CSR initiative, BNY Mellon has set up a Data Analytics Lab at the Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai, to convert hospital records into electronic form.

The cancer registry at the institute has been collecting high-resolution data from medical records on various outcomes of 22 common cancers since 1985. On an average, the institute sees over 16,000 new patients and more than 1, 40,000 follow-up cases per year.

Through BNY Mellon’s employee volunteer programme, the firm’s technologists started helping the institute with data entry and training employees in the department of epidemiology, biostatistics and cancer registry on use of excel in data analytics.

Artificial intelligence

“This led to a pro bono project to build an electronic medical records system from the ground up,” said Nitin Chandel, managing director and head of technology, BNY Mellon, India. He added that there are plans to use artificial intelligence in the near future.

For the institute and its members, data can now be accessed from anywhere anytime. “Movement of physical files has slowly reduced,” said Dr R Swaminathan, head, Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Cancer Registry and assistant director at the institute.

He added that work is also on to send staff to various hospitals across the State and collate data on cancer treatment. “We will give them hand-held devices where they can record all details directly. These details and data collated will help us to do research on the longer run,” he said.

Two of the volunteers, Fathima Fazlina and Karthik Sekar said around 50-60 patient records are being saved by the team each day.

According to BNY Mellon, the project laid the foundation to get all cancer patient data (identity, socio-demographic, socio-economic, clinical, treatment and follow up) in electronic form.