Daswanth’s lawyer withdraws from the case

The trial of the case pertaining to the rape and murder of 7-year-old girl in Mugalivakkam took a curious turn on Wednesday, as lawyer R. Vijayakumar who appeared for the accused withdrew his vakalat.
When this development was informed to the accused, Daswanth, he pleaded that the Mahila Court, Chengalpattu could go ahead with the trial as he has made a confession.
However, Judge P.Velmurugan instructed the police to obtain a petition from the accused to avail legal assistance through Legal Aid Services.
Daswant was later informed that K. Rajkumar of Legal Aid Services, Chengalpattu, will appear for him in this case.
Then the Court permitted the newly-appointed lawyer to discuss the case details with accused at a room in the Combined Courts premises and posted the case for further proceedings on December 18.
