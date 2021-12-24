Dashboard launched in CMO to monitor schemes

Staying informed: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching the dashboard system on Thursday.

CHENNAI

24 December 2021 00:32 IST

It will help Stalin know the status of their implementation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the ‘CM Dashboard Monitoring System’ at his office on Thursday. It will enable him to track all welfare schemes, including the status of their implementation, fund allocation and the number of beneficiaries.

It will help in proper monitoring, more efficiency, elimination of delays and prompt decisions. It will also update the Chief Minister on the storage in the key dams and rainfall patterns.

Price mesh will monitor the prices of more than 25 foodgrains, vegetables and fruits and project a possible increase in the prices to facilitate government intervention. The status of the economy, including employment trends, and civil supplies will also be available on the dashboard, according to an official release.

The dashboard will display the status of pleas and representations made on the Chief Minister Helpline and under the ‘CM In Your Constituency’ scheme, the daily police reports on major crimes, and the progress of housing schemes for the urban and rural poor and water supply schemes.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan; Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj; Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu; Secretary-I to the Chief Minister T. Udhayachandran; Managing Director of Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd. Ajay Yadav; CEO of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency K. Vijayendra Pandian; and Adviser to TNeGA P.W.C. Davidar were present at the launch.