DASE raises need to have Vishaka panels in hospitals and medical colleges

It said that merely transferring persons accused of sexual harassment is wrong

The Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has raised the need to constitute ‘Vishaka’ committees to inquire into complaints of sexual harassment in workplaces, in all hospitals and medical colleges.

In the wake of the recent arrest of two government doctors on charges of rape and molestation of women colleagues, G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of DASE, said, the committees should be set up and monitored to ensure proper functioning.

Neglecting the safety of women medical and nursing students, doctors and healthcare workers in government and private medical, nursing colleges and hospitals, has led to an increase in sexual offences against women.

The association termed the continuing practice of merely transferring persons involved in sexual offences, as wrong.