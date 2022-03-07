DareStopHer campaign this Women’s Day

March 07, 2022 22:20 IST

The Hindu’s special campaign beginning March 8

On this International Women’s Day, The Hindu invites its readers to send in stories and responses from women who have been called names for putting themselves first and doing things their own way. This will be part of a campaign #DareStopHer that is a progressive take on how women are disparaged for being ambitious and unapologetic about their goals and choices in life.

Corporate women especially face a lot of bias and judgement for putting themselves first and doing things their way. This communication calls out the society for treating determined women with double standards and in the same breath asks these women to be themselves no matter the judgement they face, on an everyday basis. Through this campaign The Hindu is acknowledging the change that young women are ushering in, with their independent and empowered mindsets.

It is as part of this campaign that The Hindu invites from women, the stories and responses, the names they were called, the battles hard fought, and victories harder won. These submissions will be collated and published through the days of the campaign.