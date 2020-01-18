Tamil Nadu

Darbar discussed in meeting with DMK chief, says K.S. Alagiri

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president also said actor Rajinikanth’s recent remarks that have stirred a controversy may have been a genuine slip

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday, speaking in a light vein, said he and DMK President M.K. Stalin had discussed Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar in their meeting.

Mr. Alagiri met Mr. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, as the recent tensions between the two parties have been dominating the news. Reporters posted a slew of questions to him after the meeting.

To a specific question on what was discussed in today’s meeting, he replied that they discussed Darbar, which evoked laughter. “Mr. Stalin said Darbar movie was good and asked me whether I have watched. I told him, I have not watched it yet,” Mr. Alagiri said.

Actor Rajinikanth’s remark at the Tamil magazine Thuglak’s 50th anniversary function that those reading Murasoli can be identified with the DMK, and those reading Thuglak can be termed as intellectual had stirred a controversy.

Asked about the remark, Mr. Alagiri said it would have been genuine slip from Rajinikanth. “He should not have compared both. I don’t think his remarks are intentional,” he said.

To actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s remark that he had predicted the rift between DMK-Congress, Mr. Alagiri alleged that the actor was playing a double game. On the one hand, Mr. Kamal claims he is a secular force and on the other hand he was seeking support from Rajinikanth even after knowing that the later is tilting towards the BJP, the TNCC Chief said.

