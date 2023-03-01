Danish Crown Prince and Princess pay official visit to Chennai

March 01, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth paid an official visit to Chennai on Wednesday to take forward the Green Strategic partnership with India.

They were accompanied by a high-level delegation of Danish Ministers and senior members of the bureaucracy. This was part of their visit to India from February 26 to March 2.

The Energy Delegation visited IIT Madras Research Park, where a session on next-generation fuels and energy systems was held. “Today, Denmark is paving the way for investments in new technologies, which must scale. We see a great potential in sharing mutual knowledge with India and its bright engineers, which can help in implementing these technologies,” Lars Aagaard, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, Government of Denmark, said at the event.

“Tamil Nadu has identified 15 offshore locations to establish wind turbines. Denmark is collaborating on a plan to establish the first wind farm offshore in Tamil Nadu. I have a strong belief that we can support one another in developing these technologies while learning how they can be implemented in different contexts,” he added.

S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, said the State was working on a green hydrogen policy.

He also pointed out that the State government had signed a memorandum of understanding with two firms for setting up green hydrogen facilities and 10 other entities had shown interest in establishing these facilities.

“Danish companies have been engaging with Tamil Nadu and we are very keen to support. Tamil Nadu has a renewable energy installed capacity of 20 GW, of which 10 GW is in wind. There is a potential for another 13 GW of wind energy onshore and 20 GW offshore. The most promising offshore locations in India are off the Tamil Nadu coast — The Gulf of Mannar,” he pointed out.

A total of four projects were announced, for which a memorandum of understanding was signed. IIT Madras will collaborate with Danish researchers on a project on the hydrogen economy. The second project pertains to cement decarbonisation.

FLSmidth has joined as the founding member of the Energy Consortium, IIT Madras, according to an MoU signed. Danfoss and IIT Madras will undertake a joint work on drinking water for the coastal regions using renewable energy, according to another MoU.