Danger lurks on city road

December 03, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

Chennai’s road safety, as per 2022 data, shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH), reveals significant information. Weather condition, type of vehicle and condition of road play vital roles in determining road safety

Accidents due to the type of the road

Majority of the accidents have occurred on straight roads with the highest number of people killed and grievously injured. Curved roads witnessed fewer accidents but were associated with higher incidents of minor injuries

Road accidents due to the type of vehicle

Pedestrians accounted for a significant number of road accidents. Two-wheeler accidents were the highest, and registered high number of grievous injuries, whereas accidents involving auto rickshaws resulted in minor injuries

Accidents due to weather condition

Majority of the road accidents took place during sunny and clear weather. However, foggy and misty weather conditions resulted with a higher proportion of fatalities. Accidents during rainy weather were lower

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.