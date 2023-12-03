HamberMenu
Danger lurks on city road

Chennai's road safety, as per 2022 data, shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH), reveals significant information

December 03, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A bus that was in a collision with a truck on Poonamallee High Road near Velappanchavadi -Tiruverkadu junction.

A bus that was in a collision with a truck on Poonamallee High Road near Velappanchavadi -Tiruverkadu junction. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Chennai’s road safety, as per 2022 data, shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH), reveals significant information. Weather condition, type of vehicle and condition of road play vital roles in determining road safety

Accidents due to the type of the road

Majority of the accidents have occurred on straight roads with the highest number of people killed and grievously injured. Curved roads witnessed fewer accidents but were associated with higher incidents of minor injuries

Road accidents due to the type of vehicle

Pedestrians accounted for a significant number of road accidents. Two-wheeler accidents were the highest, and registered high number of grievous injuries, whereas accidents involving auto rickshaws resulted in minor injuries

Accidents due to weather condition

Majority of the road accidents took place during sunny and clear weather. However, foggy and misty weather conditions resulted with a higher proportion of fatalities. Accidents during rainy weather were lower

