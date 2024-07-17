Damaged service lanes on Chennai-Bengaluru highway at Perumugai pose risk to motorists

Overnight showers since last week have caused potholes in narrow service lanes on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at Perumugai, a border village that connect Vellore with Ranipet, posing risk to the lives of motorists using the stretches every day.

Motorists said that a thin layer of patchwork with bitumen was done on the damaged portions of the service lane along the highway a week ago by NHAI before heavy overnight showers washed them away and exposed gravel surface of the stretches. Each service lane is about 20-ft wide and 300-metres long with storm water drains and steel railings. “A few days ago, my two-wheeler hit the potholes on the service lane towards Vellore before I fell from my vehicle. Complete relaying of the lanes is needed to prevent any untoward incidents,” said K. Priya, a motorist.

NHAI officials said that vehicles had been diverted to service lanes to facilitate ongoing vehicular underpass work on the highway. The ₹18-crore-subway is being built at one of the ‘black spots’ identified by NHAI near Vellore town on the highway. These black spots are accident prone. Over 60% of subway work has been completed.

Currently, the highway between Krishnagiri and Walajapet (Ranipet district), a distance of 148 km, is maintained by L&T on behalf of NHAI on a 30-year agreement for maintenance that was signed a decade ago. On an average, around 1.2 lakh vehicles, including buses and goods laden lorries, use the highway between Chennai and Bengaluru every day.

As per norms, regular maintenance including patchwork should be done once in six months on the stretch. However, motorists said that the condition of the service lanes had not improved since last monsoon when bitumen was completely washed away during rains.

Due to clogged storm water drains, narrow carriageways of the service lanes get inundated. Dim streetlights also result in slow movement of traffic on the route especially during rush hour. NHAI officials said that inundation of the carriageway of the service lanes was mainly due to damage of existing stormwater drains. The damage of the drains also blocked free flow of excess rainwater to nearby water channels. Continuous flow of vehicles on the route makes it difficult to repair the drains. “Efforts will be taken to relay damaged portions of the service lanes soon,” said an NHAI official.

