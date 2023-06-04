HamberMenu
Damaged coach of Kollam-Chennai Express removed at Shencottai railway station

June 04, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A sleeper class coach had to be removed from the Kollam-Chennai Express after a crack was discovered in the steel frame of the bogie at Shencottai railway station on Sunday. According to railway sources, staff noticed the crack in the under chassis above the wheels of the S-3 Coach when the Chennai-bound train entered the railway station around 3.36 p.m. The station master was immediately alerted, and the coach was removed from the rake. The train left Shencottai over an hour later. When it arrived at Madurai railway station, another coach was added to the rail formation.

