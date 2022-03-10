Dam Safety Act does not encroach upon power of States, Centre asserts before Madras HC

It says, it does not contain any provision to alter dam ownership, water rights, project benefits or operation and maintenance

It says, it does not contain any provision to alter dam ownership, water rights, project benefits or operation and maintenance

The Dam Safety Act of 2021 enacted by the Parliament does not, in any way, encroach upon the power of the States and does not contain any provision to alter dam ownership, water sharing agreements or the operation and maintenance of the dams by the State governments, the Centre has told Madras High Court.

The submission has been made in a counter affidavit, filed in response to a writ petition preferred by DMK MP S. Ramalingam, through senior counsel P. Wilson, challenging the constitutional validity of the Act on the grounds that it goes against federalism and is beyond the legislative competence of the Centre.

The Centre told the court that there were 5,334 large dams in the country and another 411 were under construction. Around 227 of the dams were over 100 years old and therefore proper surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance was necessary to prevent dam failure-related disasters.

Since most of the dams had been constructed on inter-State rivers and the State legislatures could not legislate beyond their territorial jurisdiction, the Parliament had exercised its prerogative in national interest to legislate on the subject of dam safety, the counter affidavit filed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti read.

Also asserting that the law had been enacted within the legislative competence of the Parliament, the Ministry refuted the allegation of it having been bulldozed through a brute majority in the House. It claimed that the Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 2, 2021 with considerable support and endorsement.

Denying the charge that the law was hit by the doctrine of colourable exercise of power, the Centre said all States would benefit out of the legislation and that it creates a neutral body to ensure safety of dams, which extend between two or more States and that it would help ensure mutual trust.

“The apprehension of the petitioner that through the said Act, the domain of the State has been intruded into and tinkered with are incorrect and unfounded. The said enactment is in the larger public interest and the States would also benefit out of the provisions,” the Ministry said.