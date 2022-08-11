Dalits targeted in Kallakurichi probe by investigating team: Thirumavalavan

August 11, 2022 00:51 IST

‘Party will stage protest on Aug. 13 to urge law enforcement to investigate the truth’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said widespread violence, which ensued after the recent death of a student in a private school in Kallakurichi has gained more prominence than the death of the student itself and alleged that the probe has been sidetracked.

Mr. Thirumavalavan announced that the party would protest on August 13 to urge the law enforcement to investigate and reveal the truth about the death, and protest against the arrest of innocent people, several from Dalit families, and release them immediately.

Mr. Thirumavalavan further alleged that a caste-outfit was working in tandem with police to identify and arrest the Dalit youth. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the violence had been turned into a talking point in a deliberate manner and the police had been arresting people, who had nothing to do with the violence.

“The investigation is targeting innocent people and their future,” he said, adding that numerous Dalit families have been targeted and arrested. “The investigation team has been asking for the caste and arresting people deliberately. Instead of investigating what happened in the case of the girl’s death, they are arresting innocent people,” he said.