Dalit youth’s murder: One more surrenders in Tiruvannamalai

One more person surrendered in court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old Dalit youth that took place during a quarrel between youngsters from different communities in Melarani village near Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday.

So far, six persons have been arrested in this case.

According to police, on Sunday a youngster from Elathur village was reportedly riding through the Dalit colony as he was in a rush to meet his friend who was at a hospital.

Clash between groups

A few men in the colony, who were playing volleyball, stopped and scolded him for speeding through the residential colony.

The youngster left the spot, but returned to the colony with his friends on five bikes.

An argument ensued between them and in a fit of anger one of the youngsters stabbed Kalaiarasan from the colony and the gang fled the spot leaving behind their bikes.

Other villagers rushed Kalaiarasan to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital. However, he died on the way to the hospital.

Angered over the incident, youngsters from the Dalit colony set fire to the five bikes left behind by the attackers.

A complaint was lodged about the incident and policemen were deployed to prevent the quarrel from escalating.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Vellore range, N. Kamini, DIG, Vellore range, M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi, Superintedent of police, Tiruvannamalai and other officers visited the spot.

The police registered cases under various Sections of the IPC including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapons), 506 (ii) (Criminal intimidation) and 302 (Murder) and the SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

Under control

“There are 13 accused in this case and out of this we have arrested five. One more has surrendered before the Tiruvannamalai court on Tuesday,” a police officer said.

The police have deployed 150 personnel between Elathur and Kalasappakam, which are hardly a few kilometres apart.

“We don’t expect any problems and things are under control,” a senior police officer said.