Dalit workers’ transfer: SHRC seeks report

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report published in The Hindu that two anganwadi workers belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community were transferred following pressure from caste Hindus at Valayapatti in Madurai district, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a detailed report into the incident from the Madurai Collector.

SHRC member D. Jayachandran sought a report by July 17.

The Commission sought to know whether the district administration had failed in preventing the violation of the anganwadi workers’ human rights.

“Why should action not be initiated against erring officials, who had violated the human rights of the victims?” the Commission asked.