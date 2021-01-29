Dalit teen alleges harassment

Police attached to the Meemisal station in Pudukottai have booked a case against four caste Hindus, based on a complaint from an 18-year-old boy from a Scheduled Caste, alleging harassment on caste grounds.
The police booked the accused under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnapping), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (II), read with 3 (1) (a) (putting any inedible or obnoxious substance into the mouth of SC/ST member), and sections of the SC/ST Act.
The complainant said he was abducted by the four residents of Gunathiranpatti, near Amaradakki, following a quarrel and was attacked.
He said that when he asked for water, one of them urinated on him. According to him, he managed to escape and got himself admitted to the Government Hospital in Aranthangi for treatment.
The police are conducting further investigations.
