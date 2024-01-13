Dalit student tricked into drinking urine by classmates at T.N. National Law University in Tiruchi

January 13, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) in Tiruchi has initiated an inquiry into a complaint by a 22-year-old Dalit student who was allegedly tricked into drinking urine by his classmates.

According to sources, the incident reportedly took place on January 6, 2024, during a gathering of final-year undergraduate law students within the college premises situated on the Tiruchi - Dindigul National Highway.

A final year Dalit student, hailing from Cuddalore district, was allegedly tricked by two of his classmates, one from a Dalit community and another from an intermediate caste and hailing from Dharmapuri and Ramanathapuram districts, into drinking a soft drink mixed with urine. The student complained to the faculty when he came to know he had been tricked, the next day, sources said.

When contacted, S.M. Balakrishnan, Registrar, TNNLU, said, “Acting on the complaint, the institution has formed an anti-ragging committee with three assistant professors to conduct further inquiries. The committee will submit its report on January 18.”

The institution will take further action based on the findings of the committee, said the Registrar, adding, “If they are found guilty, the University will initiate disciplinary action against them and lodge a complaint with the police.”

