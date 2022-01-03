‘Dalit members in local bodies need support’

CHENNAI

03 January 2022 00:37 IST

Representations on issues facing Dalits submitted to SC panel chief

Representatives from several social organisations on Sunday submitted a memorandum to the Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Vijay Sampla, demanding support to Dalit members of local bodies and also action to prevent rising instances of harassment of women entrepreneurs from the community.

Representations were submitted to Mr. Sampla on the sidelines of an event organised by The Punjab Association here.

The representatives alleged that members of various local bodies from the Scheduled Castes had not been allowed to discharge their official duties.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Fill vacancies’

The Commission was urged to ensure all vacancies reserved for SC/STs in the State government were filled. More than 24,000 such vacancies had not been filled in various State government departments. Pointing to the assurance given by the State government before the Madras High Court to clear the backlog, the representatives said similar action should be taken in all departments of the Union Government.

Need for unity

The representatives stressed the need for unity against the attempt to destabilise communal harmony. They demanded action against the perpetrators of honour killings.

The Centre should introduce job reservation in the private sector and the judiciary, they said.

All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations State president S. Karuppaiah said members of local bodies in several areas on the outskirts of Chennai had not been allowed to discharge their duty. The confederation demanded sustained campaign against privatisation policies of the Union government.