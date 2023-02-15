Dalit community failed to consolidate behind Sathyavani Muthu: Thirumavalavan

February 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Chennai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said former Minister and Dalit leader Annai Sathyavani Muthu did not join M.G. Ramachandran’s AIADMK after leaving the DMK but only started a new organisation in 1974 for the oppressed but she had to take that inevitable step of joining AIADMK five years later because the Dalit community did not mobilise and consolidate under her leadership.

Speaking in an online meeting on the occasion of Sathyavani Muthu’s birth centenary, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “If she wanted to work under MGR’s leadership, she could have joined him when he started the party (AIADMK) in 1972. She left the DMK when she realised that oppressed people were not recognised and that they were being crushed despite her being a senior leader and the Minister. But since the oppressed people didn’t accept her leadership, she joined MGR in 1979,” he said.

Mr. Thirumvalavan said her speeches and written works would be published and released by the VCK.

“This event has not been organised because of her caste. This is an event to celebrate her ideological commitment, courage, contribution and sacrifice,” he said, adding, some may ask why VCK is celebrating Sathyavani Muthu since she was a DMK leader.

He added, “Though she belonged to the Adi Dravidar caste, she was a woman in patriarchal world. During the anti-Hindi agitation, she climbed over the compound wall and protested in front of former CM Rajaji’s house despite being pregnant.”

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar said her speeches as an AIADMK Rajya Sabha member showed how courageous she was while dealing with Hindi imposition, issues related to Adi Dravidars and Sri Lankan Tamils.

“VCK and CPI(M) protested on the ground at Vengaivayal while majority of the political parties maintained silence. Forty years ago, it wasn’t like this. Then DMK leader Vaiko’s speech in a debate on Meenakshipuram conversion issue was notable. Similarly, Sathyavani Muthu opposed the idea that the people converted for money coming in from the Gulf states arguing that the decision taken by the people, who were subjected to discrimination and violence, was due to religion which promoted inequality,” he said.

Mr. Ravikumar said she fought for social justice and was an uncompromising politician who lent her voice for the Tamil people and Tamil language.