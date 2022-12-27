ADVERTISEMENT

DakshinaChitra to showcase 500 years of Anglo-Indian history

December 27, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

Exhibition organised along with IIT Madras’ Centre for Memory Studies

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Memory Studies (CMS) of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, will present MemoryBytes, a month-long exhibition on Anglo-Indian history which begins on December 28, 2021 and will end on January 31, 2023, at DakshinaChitra

The DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum is jointly presenting the exhibition that has been conceived and curated by Merin Simi Raj and Avishek Parui, associate professors and CMS faculty coordinators.

The first phygital exhibition on Anglo-Indians in Asia will bring together theoretical components and content from memory studies, history and digital humanities. An augmented reality based mobile app captures the 500 years of the history of the Anglo Indian community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The exhibition inauguration also marks the formal collaboration between the CMS and DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum.

The creation of MemoryBytes, the first app on Anglo-Indian experiences and identities, will offer an innovative and original intervention on how history and memory may be reconstructed and relived in today’s digital world, said Mr. Parui. He also added that the research aimed to make history dynamic, digital and interactive in classrooms, research centres and in public discourses.

Ms. Raj said MemoryBytes “is an extension of the ongoing work on organisational memory, heritage and technology.”

DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum, envisioned by Deborah Thiagarajan and the Madras Craft Foundation, is celebrating its 25 th year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US