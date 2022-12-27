DakshinaChitra to showcase 500 years of Anglo-Indian history

December 27, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Centre for Memory Studies (CMS) of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, will present MemoryBytes, a month-long exhibition on Anglo-Indian history which begins on December 28, 2021 and will end on January 31, 2023, at DakshinaChitra

The DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum is jointly presenting the exhibition that has been conceived and curated by Merin Simi Raj and Avishek Parui, associate professors and CMS faculty coordinators.

The first phygital exhibition on Anglo-Indians in Asia will bring together theoretical components and content from memory studies, history and digital humanities. An augmented reality based mobile app captures the 500 years of the history of the Anglo Indian community.

The exhibition inauguration also marks the formal collaboration between the CMS and DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum.

The creation of MemoryBytes, the first app on Anglo-Indian experiences and identities, will offer an innovative and original intervention on how history and memory may be reconstructed and relived in today’s digital world, said Mr. Parui. He also added that the research aimed to make history dynamic, digital and interactive in classrooms, research centres and in public discourses.

Ms. Raj said MemoryBytes “is an extension of the ongoing work on organisational memory, heritage and technology.”

DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum, envisioned by Deborah Thiagarajan and the Madras Craft Foundation, is celebrating its 25 th year.