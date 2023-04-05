Dakshin 2023, CII’s largest media and entertainment summit in South India, to be held on April 19 and 20 in Chennai

April 05, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising the second edition of Dakshin 2023 – South India Media & Entertainment Summit on April 19 and 20 in Chennai.

“CII Dakshin is the largest event of its kind in South India. The theme of this year’s summit is — Culturally Rooted & Creatively Global,” said T.G. Thyagarajan, Chairman of CII Dakshin Media and Entertainment Summit and Managing Partner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

The organisers said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has consented to be the chief guest and deliver the inaugural address.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, will be the guest of honour at the valedictory session on April 20.

The two-day event will have the participation of over 60 renowned speakers and 700 delegates from across India, including actors, producers, directors, exhibitors, national heads of OTT platforms and social media influencers among others.

Some of the key topics that would be discussed during the event are South Indian cinema and its global influence, young talents driving South Indian cinema, taking cinema beyond borders using technology, south cinema – a trend setter for global cinema, future of small budget films and the big opportunity in OTT: for films and originals.

A report on the South Indian media and entertainment industry will be released during the event.

