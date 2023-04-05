ADVERTISEMENT

Dakshin 2023, CII’s largest media and entertainment summit in South India, to be held on April 19 and 20 in Chennai

April 05, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to be the chief guest at the inauguration and deliver the inaugural address; Union Minister Anurag Thakur to attend the valedictory function

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising the second edition of Dakshin 2023 – South India Media & Entertainment Summit on April 19 and 20 in Chennai.

“CII Dakshin is the largest event of its kind in South India. The theme of this year’s summit is — Culturally Rooted & Creatively Global,” said T.G. Thyagarajan, Chairman of CII Dakshin Media and Entertainment Summit and Managing Partner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

The organisers said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has consented to be the chief guest and deliver the inaugural address.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, will be the guest of honour at the valedictory session on April 20.

The two-day event will have the participation of over 60 renowned speakers and 700 delegates from across India, including actors, producers, directors, exhibitors, national heads of OTT platforms and social media influencers among others.

Some of the key topics that would be discussed during the event are South Indian cinema and its global influence, young talents driving South Indian cinema, taking cinema beyond borders using technology, south cinema – a trend setter for global cinema, future of small budget films and the big opportunity in OTT: for films and originals.

A report on the South Indian media and entertainment industry will be released during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US